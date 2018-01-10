Wednesday, 10 January 2018

Magic Moments: January 10

    Oanh Tieu, of Dunedin, enjoys the alpine views near Aoraki/Mt Cook on January 6. She said she was &quot;overcoming fears and getting out of my comfort zone&#039;&#039;. Photo: Tricia Brok
    Oscar Heller (5), of Mosgiel, has fun in the &quot;sinky&#039;&#039; mud on the banks of the Clutha River at Roxburgh on New Year&#039;s Day. Photo: Rachel Seller
    Mateo Barnett (10) finds a starfish at Taieri Beach. Previously from Dunedin and now living in La Paz, Bolivia, he was visiting grandparents at Taieri Beach. Photo: Bruce Barnett
    Striking a pose at the Macraes gold mine are: Top, Zoe-ann Stewart (7), Rylee Watson (8), Ava Watson (6), Samara Stewart (10), Xavier Stewart (8); below, Malachi Stewart (12), Georgia Watson (10) and Amelija Watson (12). Photo: Jo Stewart
    Lily Bennett (15), of Christchurch, has fun on the Lake Dunstan pier at Cromwell. Photo: Joy Bennett
    A panorama between the Dart Hut and Rees Saddle on the Rees-Dart track showing from left to right: The west slope of Headlong Peak, Yvonne Linscott (back facing Rees Saddle) photographing the view to the north, Mt Cunningham, peaks south of Humboldt Tower
