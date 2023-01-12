Thursday, 12 January 2023

Magic moments: 12 January

    1. Slideshow Section
    2. Magic moments
    Andrew Lonie, of Dunedin (left), and Glen Chisholm, of Clyde, at the top of Sandymount after a...
    Andrew Lonie, of Dunedin (left), and Glen Chisholm, of Clyde, at the top of Sandymount after a beach run from Sandfly Bay. PHOTO: GLEN CHISHOLM
    Four-year-old German shepherd Luna at Waldronville beach. PHOTO: ARIZONA MCFARLANE
    Four-year-old German shepherd Luna at Waldronville beach. PHOTO: ARIZONA MCFARLANE
    Ashley (11) and Bracken (7) Mangan at Larnach Castle grounds. PHOTO: DALLAS MANGAN
    Ashley (11) and Bracken (7) Mangan at Larnach Castle grounds. PHOTO: DALLAS MANGAN
    Patrick and Lara Cody, of Sydney, at the Dart River near Glenorchy. PHOTO: SARAH FLYNN
    Patrick and Lara Cody, of Sydney, at the Dart River near Glenorchy. PHOTO: SARAH FLYNN
    Jeremy Holding surfs big swells on Oamaru Harbour. PHOTO: RON HARRIS
    Jeremy Holding surfs big swells on Oamaru Harbour. PHOTO: RON HARRIS
    Horse Monty meets Puff the Magic Dragon at Nugget Point beach on New Year's Day. PHOTO: KATY BUTTON
    Horse Monty meets Puff the Magic Dragon at Nugget Point beach on New Year's Day. PHOTO: KATY BUTTON
    A crested grebe sits on its eggs at Lake Wanaka. PHOTO: CHARLENE KOEN
    A crested grebe sits on its eggs at Lake Wanaka. PHOTO: CHARLENE KOEN
    Brett Anderson on the Pounawea jetty early on Christmas Day. PHOTO: ANGE ANDERSON
    Brett Anderson on the Pounawea jetty early on Christmas Day. PHOTO: ANGE ANDERSON
    Stella Kennedy (6), Elodie Brown (11), dog Lola (9 months), Finn Kennedy (10) and Emerson Kennedy...
    Stella Kennedy (6), Elodie Brown (11), dog Lola (9 months), Finn Kennedy (10) and Emerson Kennedy (6) play on Shelly Beach at Aramoana while watching the P&O ship Pacific Explorer leave. PHOTO: MARGO KENNEDY
    Tarts and a cocktail are served in Portobello. PHOTO: LYNDAL RO
    Tarts and a cocktail are served in Portobello. PHOTO: LYNDAL RO
    Walking track in Karitane. PHOTO: PAM JEMMETT
    Walking track in Karitane. PHOTO: PAM JEMMETT
    Carson Powick (7) at Wanaka with a salmon he caught. PHOTO: SAM POWICK
    Carson Powick (7) at Wanaka with a salmon he caught. PHOTO: SAM POWICK

    Send us your photographs and win!

    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images in our Magic Moments competition.

    Entries will be published from December 26 to January 14. 

    Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathan's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement. 

    First prize: A Panasonic TZ90 valued at $495.

    Second prize: An A3 canvas print valued at $129.

    To enter email your pictures (in JPEG format at actual size) to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

    Please include the photographer's name and phone number, a description of who and what the photograph shows, where and when it was taken and ages if relevant.

    Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online. 