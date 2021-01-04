Monday, 4 January 2021

Magic moments: January 4

    Eden Graham (7) and Louis the dog survey the scenery while enjoying summer at Lake Benmore, at Otematata. PHOTO: MARIE PATTERSON
    Hank Williams (6) watches the Curio Bay sunset. PHOTO: BEX WILLIAMS
    Angus Lee (5) keeps his eye on the ball, watched closely by his granddad Phil Lee at Twizel on Boxing Day. PHOTO: SUE LEE
    Samuel MacKenzie (2), of Invercargill, peeks out of the tent his grandmother gave him for Christmas. PHOTO: GLENDA ROBERTS
    Monty, Cooper and Murphy line up for their Christmas treat in Clyde. PHOTO: NICKY THIRD

    Our readers captured these Magic Moments and you can be in to win if you send us yours.

    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images.

    Follow the instructions below and photos to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

    Email your pictures with the photographer's name and phone number,  a description of who and what the photo shows and where and when it was taken and ages if relevant.

    First prize: Photo Warehouse wraparound canvas print to the value of $200

    Two runner-up prizes: Wraparound canvas print to the value of $100

