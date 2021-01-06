Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Magic Moments: January 6

    Sisters Annabel (14, left) and Isla (11) Ludgate ride the waves at St Kilda Beach. PHOTO: JACKIE LUDGATE
    Huntly Hay (2) gets dragged along the water’s edge at Brighton Beach on New Year’s Eve. PHOTO: DAVID BLAIR
    Toby Powe (3), of Palmerston, admires Buddy the goat as he munches an apple on Toby’s grandparents’ farm. PHOTO: MARIANNE SHEAT
    Rochelle McKendrick-Mercer takes her grand children Paradyse (8) and Jordy (11) Mercer for a walk along Tunnel Beach. PHOTO: CARRIE-ANN BUCHANAN
    Cam Gane (11) leaps off the diving board at the swimming dam in Naseby. PHOTO: JO MCKENZIE
    Lean on me ... Amelia Haig (8), of Clyde, and Badger wade together in the Clutha River. PHOTO: TESSA PATERSON
    Enjoying the sunshine on Christmas Day in Naseby are cousins (from left) Livvy Steele (13), Jack Steele (13), Bailey Dowling (19), Tess Steele (11), Maggie Dowling (14), Mia Steele (17) and Evie Steele (4, front). PHOTO: MARGARET STEELE

    Our readers captured these Magic Moments and you can be in to win if you send us yours.

    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images.

    Follow the instructions below and photos to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

    Email your pictures with the photographer's name and phone number,  a description of who and what the photo shows and where and when it was taken and ages if relevant.

    First prize: Photo Warehouse wraparound canvas print to the value of $200

    Two runner-up prizes: Wraparound canvas print to the value of $100

    Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online. 

