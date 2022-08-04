A new era: Do you know these hotels?

We've uncovered a cache of photographs of Dunedin hotels taken just after the "six o'clock swill" came to an end in 1967 and we'd like readers to help us identify these old watering holes.

Carpet replaced sawdust on pub floors as the country entered a more genteel era of drinking under more relaxed licensing laws.

It was a time of formica tables, glass jugs, framed pictures of boxers and racehorses and even the occasional xylophone.

