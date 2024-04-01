World in focus

A child holds palm leaves as she attends a Palm Sunday mass at the St Mary’s Legio Maria of African Church Mission in the Makongeni district of Nairobi, Kenya. PHOTO: REUTERS
A critically endangered western lowland gorilla holds its baby, one of two born this year at London Zoo. PHOTO: REUTERS
Participants in Buenos Aires light up flares during a demonstration called by human rights and social organisations to remember the victims of the last dictatorship in Argentina. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
People play with coloured powder during Holi celebrations in Nagaon district, Assam, India. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
Interactive installations by international art collective teamLab, by Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong. PHOTO: REUTERS
Belarusian figure skater Hanna Abrazhevich and Canadian former Olympic medallist and world champion Eric Radford perform as Cinderella and the Prince in The International Ice Stars’ production of Cinderella on Ice in Valletta, Malta. PHOTO: REUTERS
Giovanna Barbosa, 19, enjoys cold water in the Tijuca forest, marking World Water Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. PHOTO: REUTERS