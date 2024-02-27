Anger as Te Anau lakefront trees deliberately poisoned

Three of the poisoned silver birch trees. Photo: Southland District Council

The deliberate poisoning of trees on the Lake Te Anau lakefront has been described as an "anger-inducing" act of vandalism.

The four silver birch trees on Te Anau Tce were drilled out and poisoned with weed killer, the Southland District Council said.

In a Facebook post the council said: "Disappointing. Frustrating. Anger-inducing. How else would you describe this blatant act of vandalism in Te Anau?"

Contracts and project lead Lance Spencer said the poisoning was discovered by Fiordland Community Board chair Diane Holmes.

Holes were drilled and poison poured into the trees. Photo: Southland District Council

The council had not received any complaints about the trees before the poisoning, he said.

The trees would be removed for safety reasons and no decision would be made about replanting until the township development plan was completed.

Police had been notified.