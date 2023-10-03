Birthday party gets all generations involved

Celebrating their mother Helen Youngson’s 104th birthday yesterday are (from left) Marion King, Ken Youngson, Kathleen Wilkes, Margaret Wilson-Pyne and June McCrostie. PHOTO: MARK JOHN

The best thing about turning 104 is that you get to see generations of your family grow up before your eyes.

Helen Youngson, nee McGowan, was surrounded by children, grandchildren and more than 30 great-grandchildren on Monday when they celebrated her 104th birthday at Radius Clare House, in Invercargill.

She enjoyed a well-deserved nap while her family took the time to share memories of her with each other.

Her children said she was devoted to her family and her greatest achievement was raising eight children who went on to do well for themselves.

Her son, Ken Youngson, said he remembered going camping in Queenstown as a family with her and her wonderful cooking.

He said she was a very practical person because she sewed all her children’s clothes and spent a lot of time in the garden.

Her daughter Marion King said her mother was very close with her sisters and they would write letters to each other every week.

"She would quite often read the letters to you because she liked to share that this was from her sisters who lived far away.

"She still enjoys writing."

Mrs King said religion meant a lot to her mother and she would regularly attend Edendale Presbyterian Church.

Mrs Youngson was born in Balclutha and moved to a 28-acre farm when she married her husband, Thomas Youngson.

In 1995, her son Ken built her a house in Invercargill and she lived there until she turned 96 and moved into the Radius Clare House.

