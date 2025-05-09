Book recounts cancer journey

Invercargill author Diane Townson shared the journey she took in her fight against acute myeloid leukaemia in a book she launched on Friday at the Blues Rugby Club. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

Less than 24 hours after a visit to her GP, Invercargill woman Diane Townson found herself in Dunedin Hospital being scheduled for urgent chemotherapy.

On June 15, 2023, the 62-year-old mother and grandmother was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) at Southland Hospital.

After the shock diagnosis and trip to Dunedin for crucial treatment, Mrs Townson had the presence of mind to keep a diary of the journey she would weather for the next two years.

"It was when I tried to find something to read about what was going on, what to expect — I could find nothing."

She believed the lack of available information was due to fast-evolving haematology information and practices, which could quickly become outdated.

So she used her experiences to write a book that would help others.

"I wasn’t going to write a book for a start, but I did start the diary.

"I’m not the sort of person that writes a book. I think it was therapeutic when I got home.

"There were lots of tears at times, and there was lots of laughter. My sons have all written their version of events at times when I was too high on morphine to know what the hell I was doing."

The limited-edition book was officially launched last Friday.

It was not just patients who walked the cancer journey, she said.

"You’ll read why I’ve shared my story — [it’s] not just support for me, support for all my family — it’s s... for them too, going through this."

Her hairdressing business was closed, while her husband, Peter, took 12 months’ unpaid leave from his job.

"It’s been a very emotional time ... There’s been a lot of changes."

She was pleased the Invercargill Public Library now had two copies of her My Shitty Gap Year available for the public.

Dunedin Hospital haematologist Dr Jared Williams’ foreword said Mrs Townson took the initial diagnosis well and was only ever focused on fighting the disease.

He wrote: "The first round of chemotherapy was tough on Diane physically and mentally.

"She developed a life-threatening pneumonia and sepsis requiring a period in the intensive care unit where there was no guarantee she would make it through ... but she did and was all but only interested in pushing on. Diane’s determination and grit was inspiration and she was tremendously supported by her husband Peter."

Mrs Townson said all the proceeds of her book sales would be donated to the Bone Marrow Cancer Trust and Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand.

The publishing cost of the 200 copies was paid for by crowdfunding. Copies can be bought by emailing dianetownson23@gmail.com