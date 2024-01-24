Bread van theft - pies still missing

Tyson Tagamoa burgled several properties and stole a bread van while serving a home detention sentence for unrelated matters. PHOTO: FELICITY DEAR

A man who stole a bread van while serving a home detention sentence has been served a slice of justice.

Tyson Tagamoa, 32, was jailed for two years when he appeared in the Invercargill District Court last week, after pleading guilty to four charges of burglary, unlawfully using a document, stealing a motor vehicle, disqualified driving and breaching home detention.

On June 27, the defendant was sentenced to home detention on unrelated dishonesty charges.

Two months later, on August 15, Tagamoa was on a roll, committing a spree of crimes in Wallacetown and Invercargill.

He first burgled several properties, breaking into cars and rummaging through them.

In one vehicle he found two BP fuel cards and a bank card which he took and attempted to use online, but the transaction was blocked by the bank.

The defendant then headed to Collingwood Food Centre where he saw a Bakers Beyond van delivering goods.

Tagamoa hid across the road until the driver left the vehicle and then jumped into the driver’s seat.

The Otago Daily Times understands the defendant used the stolen vehicle to drop his friends off at court.

Pies and bread valued at $500 were never recovered, the police summary of facts said.

Counsel Keith Owen admitted his client had committed many crimes in the neighbourhood, but he only had one prior burglary conviction.

"He does not at this stage ... deserve a harsh sentence," he said.

Judge Duncan Harvey said Tagamoa had come from a "deprived" background and had gang associations.

The court heard Tagamoa had applied for a tattoo removal programme.

"That gives me some hope for the future," Judge Harvey said.

