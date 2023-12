Oreti Beach near Invercargill. Photo: ODT/File

A child is seriously injured after crashing into a stump on Invercargill's Oreti Beach this afternoon.

A police spokesman said the incident happened about 12.45pm.

A St john spokesperson said they assessed, treated and transported one patient in a serious condition to Southland Hospital.

Oreti Beach is one of only two beaches in New Zealand that vehicles are allowed to drive on.