Country acts to take centre stage

Australian folk sensation Fanny Lumsden (centre) with the Lumsden Volunteer Fire Brigade. Photo: Supplied

An exciting lineup has been announced for the 2024 Tussock Country Music Festival.

Familiar face Fanny Lumsden and Hands of fame honoree Suzanne Prentice are headlining the week-long festival.

Southland-based acts Ron & Jenny Mitchell, Kayla Mahon, The Mitchell Twins, Jeff Rea and others will be joining the action too.

Festival organisers have also partnered with Allied Press to host the ODT Tussock Stage will feature songwriters Mel Parsons, Sam Bartells, Katie Thompson, The Mitchell Twins, Kayla Mahon, Dollys and Maia Pereiha-Fletcher will perform across four shows.

The stage is there to provide a platform for New Zealand musicians to present their original music.

The MLT NZ Golden Guitar awards, Tussock Country Ute Muster and Freeze Ya Bits Off Busking all return.

While new events include Tussock Country Late Night, an evening appealing to patrons wanting to party, a cinnamon oyster masterclass with local baker Coral McCauley and a karaoke night at Traffers Bar.

However, there will be an event exclusive to this year's festival.

The world premiere Capital Of Country Music, a documentary chronicling the 50 year history of the Gore Country Music Club will be shown.

Over sixty events will take place when the festival begins on May 24 and concludes on June 2.

- Ben Andrews