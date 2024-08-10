'Dangerous excessive' speeding not driver's first offence

A man spotted driving at a "dangerous excessive speed" in Southland yesterday was later caught with drugs in his vehicle, police say.

About 3.30pm, an officer in Edendale observed a vehicle travelling at excess speed in a 100kmh zone, Sergeant Gary Iddenten, of Gore, said.

The driver fled and the officer opted not to pursue him.

Police found the vehicle on Main St in Gore a short time later. The driver stopped and was arrested.

A search of the vehicle unearthed a number of illicit items, including methamphetamine, cannabis and drug utensils, Sgt Iddenten said.

A 21-year-old Gore man is due in court on August 14 on a range of charges including failing to stop, dangerous driving, and drugs charges.

Sgt Iddenten said he had been driving at "a dangerous excessive speed" up to one and a-half times the limit, and "this kind of reckless behaviour on the roads won’t be tolerated".

“Travelling at this kind of speed can have catastrophic consequences in a crash.

“Unfortunately, this is not this individual’s first offence, and he has other matters still before the courts.

We’re extremely disappointed that the message hasn’t gotten through.

“We won’t hesitate to hold people to account for reckless driving that puts other members of our community at risk.”

He urged anyone witnessing dangerous driving to call 111.