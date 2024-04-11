Emergency centre on alert as Southland braces for rain

Southland's emergency coordination centre has started preparing as more heavy rain hits the region.

MetService has an orange heavy rain in place for the region until midnight, with up to 80mm of rain expected on top of what has already fallen.

Emergency Management Southland group controller Lucy Hicks said they were monitoring the conditions and river levels, and working out what that might mean for the region.

The heaviest rain was expected to hit western and north-western Southland.

"We are hoping that it will peak mid-afternoon so we're doing what we can to figure out what it's going to look like in the rivers," Hicks said.

"We're focused on those areas that are expecting the most rain, but also that we know have caused us and the community some problems in the past."

That included the small community of Bluecliffs, which has been grappling with rapid erosion from the Waiau River and sea that claimed 3m of land in a day earlier this year.

"If we've got any additional concerns or information that comes once we've run the models in terms of what the Waiau flows are actually going to look like, we'll be liaising with them directly about advice and also keeping them abreast of what we're up to."

She encouraged people to check Environment Southland's river monitoring as river levels could change quickly.