Facility hoped to bring sense of belonging

Giving back to the people who gave so much for us.

Those were the thoughts of the Hawthorndale Care Village’s board when developing the new facility, which is due to open this month.

Construction of the $39million development began in October 2022 and deputy chairwoman Sarah Hannan said it would be ready "on time and almost on budget" as the initial project was budgeted at $35m.

The Hawthorndale Care Village project is an aged care facility inspired by the world leading Dutch dementia village, De Hogeweyk.

The design of the village and the delivery of care aimed to remove the institutional, hospital feel and replace it with residents living in small groups in houses where the rhythm of everyday living was tailored to each individual.

Ms Hannan said there would be 86 beds for people with various stages of dementia and elderly care needs.

"There are 13 houses and each house fits six to seven people.

"We still have rest-home, dementia, and hospital-level care, but people are integrated together, more based on their fit — so people from the same sort of backgrounds, who get on and probably have similar pastimes, then they will be placed in houses, too."

The development has a small-town vibe and will have a library, cafe, mini shops, a salon and a theatre, with seats refurbished from Reading Cinemas.

About 10,000 plants, a vegetable garden and workshop will also be available for the patients so they can feel they can walk freely and safely through the 1000sqm development. It was also completely wheelchair friendly, Ms Hannan said.

"Each house also has a colour to help the patients — especially with dementia — to find their way through.

"Everything was thought of to make it easy and give them a sense of belonging and independence.

"When I look at this, I think of my mother who had dementia. She loved to walk, and so she could just wander around here as there is a lot of free space, it is safe and it’s very family-friendly so the loved ones can come here and enjoy the village as well. It’s going to be such a better experience for them."

General manager Margaret Brown was pleased to see the project, which she had been involved in for about a decade, come to life.

"It is a transformation. At Calvary, quite often, we try to encourage people to come out, but here, they’re going to want to because they want to go to the cafe or the shop.

"We’ve tried to make the houses and the furniture in the houses quite different from the village centre. Because when they go to the village centre, they will have a feeling they are going out, going somewhere."

About 70 patients from Calvary Hospital will be moved to the new facility and everyone was looking forward to it, she said.

"And we are already building a waiting list.

"We’ve been able to bring some of the patients to the village centre and they just loved it."

Ms Hannan hoped the development would give the patients a feeling of pride.

"When they come in to go into care it’s incredibly stressful — leaving your own home ... they feel like they’re giving up a lot.

"It’s going to hopefully help the families and the residents to be excited, to come into smaller living and we’re going to try and match them to the house."

Board member Paddy O’Brien agreed.

"I feel proud. That is the word. This was a community effort and I think it’s something we can all be immensely proud of."

Chairman Frank O’Boyle said there would be an official opening on March 20 but, last weekend, some people moved in to the independent villas, which was also part of the development.

"The majority of patients will be moving in the middle of May.

"We are looking forward to welcoming everyone and hope they will like it as much we do."

