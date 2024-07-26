'I am not perfect': Nobby Clark apologises over TV show actions

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark has conceded his appearance on a television show was “not good” and discredited the city.

In a letter dated July 22, and added late to an agenda for a Friday council meeting, he has apologised.

The extraordinary meeting is being held today to discuss the situation.

“I fully accept that my behaviour in this TV interview brings both the mayoral role and council into disrepute,” Clark wrote in the letter.

“I have undertaken many external presentations over the last 4 years and while most are well received, I am not perfect and I accept that this type of interview can not occur again.

“I apologise to my colleagues for the impact on them and the Invercargill public.”

Clark’s March appearance on Guy Williams’ show New Zealand Today saw him repeat the ‘n-word’, insist Williams say it, use a homophobic slur, and feature a book titled Twisting the Treaty — A Tribal Grab for Wealth and Power.

His behaviour was described as “disrespectful, discourteous, insulting, degrading, offensive, and/or discriminatory,” by Wynn Williams — a law firm engaged by the council to investigate a complaint made by councillors Ian Pottinger and Ria Bond.

In a report released this week, Wynn Williams found Clark to be in breach of the council’s code of conduct.

An extraordinary meeting is being held on Friday afternoon to make a final decision on whether there was a material breach, and decide on possible next steps.

Options include censuring Clark by letter, requesting he apologise, restricting his duties, issuing a vote of no confidence and inviting him to resign.

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark has apologised for his March appearance on television show 'New Zealand Today'. File photo

In his letter, Clark said the penalties available to elected members under the council’s code of conduct did not include restricting public-facing duties as suggested by the investigator.

He said he accepted the interview was “not good and brought discredit to the council and wider city”.

Clark returned to work this week after a month off, saying he had come back too soon from open heart surgery earlier in the year.

Friday’s meeting begins at 2pm.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air