Increased numbers hoped for

Southern Grilles and Gasoline Club president Bill Christensen and Burger Fuel Invercargill owner Michael Walker show off the Cleanways Cup trophy that car lovers can compete for during the Car and Bike Show next Saturday. Photo: Nina Tapu

Put your pedal to the metal for the Transcare Friday Night Mystery Cruise and the Burger Fuel Invercargill Car and Bike Show next week.

Southern Grilles and Gasoline Club president Bill Christensen said numbers for the cruise and the weekend showcase had increased every year.

‘‘Numbers-wise these events have grown yearon-year . . .having drawn participants from all over the South Island and a handful from the North Island and as far away as Auckland,’’ Mr Christensen said.

The Friday night cruise leaves from Otepuni Ave at 2.30pm on February 6 and does a mystery run of Southland and ends up back in Invercargill.

The focus of Saturday’s event at the Collegiate Rugby grounds was to give Southland families an affordable day out in the park.

A DJ will entertain the crowd, while XO Church will keep children busy with free activities, bouncy castles and jeep rides.

Food stalls and coffee carts will be on site.

The gold coin entry fee would later be donated to charities Eduk8 Southland Charitable Trust — The Right Track (Te Ara Tutuki pai) and Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR).

Burger Fuel Invercargill owner Michael Walker said getting behind the event was all about supporting the community.

‘‘We’ve got the Dodge Coronet 1965 all tricked out . . .and we’re going to turn it up and hopefully raise a lot of money for the two charities,’’ he said.

Last year’s mystery cruise drew 150 cars and 400 participants and the Saturday show attracted over 450 cars and more than 5000 visitors through the gates.

The event organisers hoped they would be able to add to the $12,000 they raised last year.

The club president said the kaupapa of the organisation was about being inclusive and having a shared common goal and purpose.

‘‘It doesn’t matter if you’ve got a Japanese, American or British car — it’s just about our shared love of vehicles which brings the community together.’’