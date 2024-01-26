Investigation into child's death in Fiordland

The Department of Conservation says an internal safety investigation will be launched into a child's death in Fiordland National Park.

The 10-year-old girl was on holiday with her family from New South Wales, Australia, when she fell into the fast-flowing Marian Creek on Thursday morning.

"First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family and everyone involved in this tragic event," Doc Te Anau operations manager Graeme Davies said.

"We're not aware of any damage to the Marian Track following last weekend's storm, and a further inspection yesterday confirmed there is no visible damage to any structures," he said.

"Regardless, we'll also be undertaking an internal safety investigation - which is our standard process following any serious incident.

"It's always distressing to hear of tragic instances like this. We want everyone to enjoy these vast, wild spaces safely and our hearts go out to all involved," Davies said.

The police investigation into the girl's death was also continuing.

Speculation that the girl fell from a viewing platform was incorrect, Southland Area Commander Inspector Mike Bowman said.

"The family has lost a young daughter, and a sister and we are doing what we can to support them," he said.

"Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time and, understandably, they have requested privacy. A report will be presented to the Coroner once the investigation is complete."

Police were unable to comment further at this time, he said.