Major shake-up at council could impact 25% of staff

Environment Southland released a proposal to staff for a major shake-up of the organisation on Thursday.

More than one quarter of Environment Southland employees could be affected by a proposed restructure at the organisation.

On Thursday, the regional council released a proposal showing 54 of a total 212 current roles could be disestablished or significantly changed.

The council has simultaneously proposed the creation of 59 new roles, resulting in an overall increase of five positions.

A source said there were “lots of tears and a large group at the pub” as a result of the proposal going live.

Local Democracy Reporting obtained a document released to staff which said there were “gaps in functions and capability” under the current model.

“We need to continue to be accountable to our ratepayers and a significant aspect of that is that ensuring resources are in the right place,” the council said.

The department most affected under the proposal was strategy, policy and science, which risked having 22 of its 56 roles either dissolved or changed.

In exchange, it was proposed the team would get 19 new positions, resulting in an overall loss of three people.

The integrated catchment management team looked to benefit the most numbers-wise, with a proposed net increase of five people.

The council has said the restructure is not a move to reduce staff numbers but would reallocate budget and roles to fill gaps in capability.

A three-week consultation begins today and will run until March 6, with a final decision to be announced April 3.

No decisions would be made until after feedback was considered.

Thursday’s proposal marks the second phase of restructure, which began last year with upper management.

Emergency Management roles would not be affected by the proposed changes.

Environment Southland have been approached for comment.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air