Man accused of violent outburst in court

Invercargill District Court. Photo: ODT files

A man has been accused of a violent outburst in the Invercargill District Court, headbutting and spitting on staff.

The man, who was attending court on non-criminal matters yesterday, allegedly headbutted a security guard in the face when he was asked to leave.

The guard, who is a longstanding staff member at the court, went to hospital with a split lip.

The Otago Daily Times understands the man also allegedly kicked and spat at another guard trying to restrain him.

The defendant was charged with injuring with intent to injure, assault and four charges of resisting police.

When he appeared in the dock following his arrest the man appeared agitated, with blood smeared on his forehead.

Judge Duncan Harvey refused bail and remanded the man in custody to appear later this month.

