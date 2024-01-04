Nobby Clark in ICU after heart surgery

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark is recovering in Dunedin Hospital's intensive care unit following double bypass heart surgery.
Mr Clark was admitted to hospital after a minor heart attack two days after Christmas and underwent surgery yesterday.
Deputy mayor Tom Campbell said Mr Clark, who was originally scheduled to have a quadruple bypass, would likely remain in ICU for at least 24 hours.
“I am pleased to hear surgery went well, and myself and all the councillors wish Nobby a speedy recovery.”
His recovery was likely to take a couple of months, and Cr Campbell would take the reins at council until the mayor was ready to return.