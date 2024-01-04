Nobby Clark in ICU after heart surgery

Nobby Clark. Photo: ODT files

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark is recovering in Dunedin Hospital's intensive care unit following double bypass heart surgery.

Mr Clark was admitted to hospital after a minor heart attack two days after Christmas and underwent surgery yesterday.

Deputy mayor Tom Campbell said Mr Clark, who was originally scheduled to have a quadruple bypass, would likely remain in ICU for at least 24 hours.

“I am pleased to hear surgery went well, and myself and all the councillors wish Nobby a speedy recovery.”

His recovery was likely to take a couple of months, and Cr Campbell would take the reins at council until the mayor was ready to return.