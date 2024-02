One person has been seriously injured in a crash on the Te Anau - Mossburn Highway (SH94) this morning.

A police spokesman said they were alerted to the single-vehicle accident, near the intersection of SH94 and Chewings Rd, at about 7.10am.

The spokesman said it appeared a vehicle had crashed off the road.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said stop/go traffic management was in place at the scene of the crash.