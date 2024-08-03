People missing after boat capsizes near Riverton

Photo: ODT files

Police are searching for people in the waters around Riverton after a boat capsized this afternoon.

A police spokesman said the Riverton and Bluff Coastguard, multiple rescue helicopters, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Hato Hone St John, Police Search and Rescue, and other volunteers are currently searching the water for people who were onboard the boat.

The boat capsized on the Riverton Bar about 2.50pm.

Further information would be provided when police were in a position to do so, the spokesman said.

