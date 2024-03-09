Police called to remove Bluecliffs mum and kids

Bluecliffs resident Tess Thurlow, seen here with sons Trevor 8, (centre) and Jack, 7, says temporary bunkroom accommodation is not suitable for one of her children, who is neurodivergent. PHOTOS: TONI MCDONALD

Police have been called to remove Bluecliffs resident Tess Thurlow and her three children from their home this afternoon.

Ms Thurlow said she returned to the comfort of her own home last night after she was given permission to remain until 11am today.

''Police are on their way to remove me due to the fact that I won't move because they refuse to give me two rooms for me and the kids.''

''No one has negotiated anything.

''And I haven't had one phone conversation with any EMS lady, it's been all over text message.''

She admitted, her initial and only conversation with EMS had not gone well which ended with Ms Hicks hanging up on her.

She had since tried to phone EMS, but they had not answered her phone calls.

Emergency Management Southland controller Lucy Hicks said Ms Thurlow had accepted the room at the Tui Base Camp backpackers site, but she had not viewed the family room on offer herself.

They had also been offered accommodation in Winton which had been declined because of the additional daily travel and cost involved.

But Ms Thurlow said once seeing the room she recognised it would be unsuitable for herself and her three children, especially for her neurodivergent child.

Ms Thurlow, who was a beneficiary, would be allowed access to her home for limited periods each day, but the additional daily travel would place further demands on her over-stretched budget.

The family did not live on Papatotara Rd, but close to the safety perimeter border.

While Ms Thurlow and her family had been ordered to leave and had only been offered one room, another family on Papatotara Rd had been provided two rooms.

Bluecliffs resident Diane Jarvie loads her bags into the car as she prepared to evacuate her home yesterday.

Beekeepers Uli Sirch and Dean Thompson came to an agreement with authorities at 4pm yesterday their family could stay one last night at their residence while all others in the Southland settlement reluctantly left the village yesterday afternoon.

But the couple have since been given permission to return home each night after work stopped at the dump site.

Ms Sirch said they would now be able to prepare food for their bees while at home and leave for work by their daily 6am curfew.

While the couple would stay at home, their son would use the temporary accommodation.

Ms Thurlow hoped she would be able to negotiate a similar compromise with EMS so she could provide some stability for her family and its specific needs.

Tuatapere Base Camp owner James Garthwaite said he first heard on Wednesday evening his business would be hosting the residents at the community meeting.

But while his accommodation business was quite full and in the middle of its busy season, he would be able to make some adjustments to provide options for Ms Thurlow and her family.

Ms Hicks the police had been notified because the area needed to be cleared so work could start.

''The facilities at the accommodation would be the same, or very similar to her at home.''

But Ms Hicks admitted she had seen the Tuatapere accommodation with its backpacker-style communal kitchen, common rooms, showers and toilets. But did not know what Ms Thurlow's family room looked like.

''It's appropriate accommodation on the basis it's what we've been able to source for her...she acknowledged it was less than ideal, but it was the best we could do for the proximity of where she is.''

But had been told Ms Thurlow had agreed to the accommodation ''on the basis this was the best we could sort for her and her family.''

''We are having ongoing conversations with her and trying to address her concerns.''

''We are working through with her what her specific needs are and what available support there is.

All residents within the safety perimeter were being allowed back into their homes for 90 minutes each day to attend to high priority needs.

None of the residents would be given any compensation for the additional daily commutes to their homes.

Her team had spoken to residents individually to assess their needs and ''provide necessary support we are able to give them.''

— Toni McDonald