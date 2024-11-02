With pride

PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Te Wharekura o Arowhenua junior boys bring their all to their haka as the opening performance for the Ngā Pūtangitangi Junior Kapa Haka Competition at Stadium Southland yesterday.

They were among about 400 tamariki bringing their schools’ mana to the stage

The Te Wharekura o Arowhenua junior team opened the annual South Island contest, waving their tinorangatiratanga flags and putting on a fiery performance.

Dressed in a swathe of kakariki (green), the future "mini-Matatini [nationwide kapa haka competition] performers set the bar high for their competitors, delivering waiata and haka with mana motuhake (self-determination) in mind.

"I had the role of tutoring the junior group this year," Te Wharekura o Arowhenua year 2 teacher and junior group kapa haka tutor Riva Hurah said.

"I have been educating our tamariki about He Whakaputanga [the declaration of independence] and te Tiriti.

"So our stand today was to show our mana motuhake and just the importance of the reo".

The kura entered three teams in the competition and was one of 14 kura taking part.

"I am proud of how our teams performed today and hope that they will go on and represent us at the national primary school competition," principal Gary Davis said.