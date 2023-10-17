Recruiting process for council chief executive begins

Stephen Parry

The Gore District Council hope to appoint its new chief executive early next year.

The council also said nothing sinister should be read into the appointment of departing chief executive Stephen Parry to the temporary role.

The council said in a statement yesterday, recruitment agency Brannigans would lead the search for its new chief executive.

Acting Mayor Keith Hovell said the council was keen to start the recruitment process as soon as possible and should be able to name the successful candidate early next year.

The council last week voted nine to three to offer Mr Parry the role while it looks for a new chief executive.

Mr Parry resigned last month and was due to finish at the end of October.

Mr Parry agreed to stay after deputy chief executive Rex Capil, the likely candidate for interim chief executive, resigned last week.

Mr Capil leaves on November 24 for another local government role.

Mr Hovell said the unexpected resignation of Mr Capil meant councillors had to move decisively to reassure staff and the community there was an experienced, steady set of hands at the helm.

The council had a legal and moral responsibility to ensure it continued to operate effectively and efficiently, he said.

"The [Mr Parry’s] appointment was a business decision, nothing more, nothing less.

Keith Hovell

"We had to ensure continuity and stability, as we’ve got a couple of significant work streams to get over the line — namely the 2024-34 long-term plan and the proposed district plan.

"We are a small council and do not have the resources to fill, at short notice, the significant gaps that the departure of the chief executive and deputy chief executive would leave."

Cr Richard McPhail, appointed as intermediary between Gore District Mayor Ben Bell and Mr Parry earlier in the year, would continue in that role.

It was important to understand that the appointment of an interim chief executive was an employment matter, Mr Hovell said.

As such, it was confidential between the council and Mr Parry.

The terms and conditions of Mr Parry’s temporary role had not yet been agreed, he said.

Gore District Mayor Ben Bell is on leave.

Meanwhile Gore resident Hayden McIntyre launched a petition yesterday calling for the removal of Mr Parry.

Gore residents were fed up with the ongoing saga of the chief executive, Mr McIntyre said.

"We are not just angry, we are furious."

He urged concerned residents to sign the petition.

"Let’s send a message to councillors how disappointed we are in them. Clearly, they are not listening."

The petition will be presented to the council later this month.