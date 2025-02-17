Recycling rule breakers could lose bins

Southlanders who repeatedly contaminate their recycling could soon find themselves bin-less. File photo.

A new ‘three-strikes’ system will be introduced across Southland in a bid to clamp down on reckless recyclers.

On Monday, the Waste Advisory Group approved the system which meant offenders who received three red tags in one calendar year would lose their bin.

A report prepared for the meeting showed the contamination rate in recycling bins for the three years to 2022/23 was around 20 percent.

In 2023/24 alone, almost $340,000 was spent redirecting waste from recycling bins to landfill.

Under the new system, offenders will have their recycling service suspended until they sign and return a reinstatement form.

Southland District Council strategic manager water and waste Grant Isaacs said his council had not been able to enforce a ‘three-strikes’ system in the past but had sent letters which proved effective.

“Once they get that education and know what’s happening, they get their act together,” he said.

Southland mayor Rob Scott said a large driver for the new system was cost.

Just one bin of waste could contaminate an entire load of recycling, forcing it to divert to landfill, he said.

“If one person gets it wrong then it costs the rest of us.”

The new system will begin March 31, and follows the reintroduction of bin inspections which began this month.

It will only be rolled out in Invercargill and Southland, with Gore missing the cut due to not currently having a recycling service.

Other councils around the country which have adopted similar approaches include Dunedin City Council, Tauranga City Council and Auckland Council.

An update on the number of bins inspected and how people performed will be provided at a Waste Advisory Group meeting in April.

