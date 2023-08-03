All ages rock at dance event

The duos Sophie Herman, 7, and Lachie McCallum, 9, Max Herman, 8, and Gigi Anderson, 7, and Jack Herman, 10, and Jessica Harris, 9, show some rock’n’roll moves in the junior section. PHOTOS: LUISA GIRAO

Three Invercargill cousins battled on the dance floor at the weekend, pulling out their best rock’n’roll moves.

Sophie Herman competed against her cousins Max and Jack Herman at the junior section of Invercargill Rock’n’Roll championships at James Hargest College gymnasium on Saturday.

While they had all been practising for a couple of years, Jack said it was the first time they had competed in the same section.

"It is exciting and a lot of fun."

His brother agreed.

"I hope I can win at least [against] my big brother on the dance floor," Max said, laughing.

The trio were among the 50 members of the Invercargill Rock’n’Roll Club who showcased their throws, dips and ‘50s-inspired costumes throughout the day.

Invercargill duo Natasha Turnhout and Rhys Wilson twist and turn at the event. PHOTO: COLE YEOMAN

Invercargill woman Lois McKenzie had been dancing since she was 19.

Now, at 73, she was the veteran of the club.

"When I was younger I used to sit and watch all the couples dancing until I started to dance as well.

"What I love about the club and rock’n’roll is that it keeps [you] really fit as well as the socialisation aspect of it.

"I always have a good laugh."

Club president Carl Herman said it was the club’s biggest event of the year.

"It is the only time of the year where the public gets to see the lifts, the throws, the depths, the dress wear, the ‘50s music.

Rock’n’roll veteran member Lois McKenzie and president Karl Herman have fun on the dance floor.

"It’s a great way for us to showcase to the public our dancers, but also for the dancers to showcase their own routine and competing against each other."

Being a dancer himself since his teenage years, he believed rock’n’roll was still popular among the club members as it was something fun that everyone could take part in.

"Rock’n’roll is rebellious, so you can do whatever you want on the dance floor as long as it’s got good timing — but it’s all the dress wear for the girls.

"They get thrown around.

"The most important thing is having fun — go out there and just swing around and enjoy the atmosphere."