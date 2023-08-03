All ages rock at dance event

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Sophie Herman competed against her cousins Max and Jack Herman at the junior section of Invercargill Rock’n’Roll championships at James Hargest College gymnasium on Saturday.
While they had all been practising for a couple of years, Jack said it was the first time they had competed in the same section.
"It is exciting and a lot of fun."
His brother agreed.
"I hope I can win at least [against] my big brother on the dance floor," Max said, laughing.
The trio were among the 50 members of the Invercargill Rock’n’Roll Club who showcased their throws, dips and ‘50s-inspired costumes throughout the day.
Now, at 73, she was the veteran of the club.
"When I was younger I used to sit and watch all the couples dancing until I started to dance as well.
"What I love about the club and rock’n’roll is that it keeps [you] really fit as well as the socialisation aspect of it.
"I always have a good laugh."
Club president Carl Herman said it was the club’s biggest event of the year.
"It is the only time of the year where the public gets to see the lifts, the throws, the depths, the dress wear, the ‘50s music.
Being a dancer himself since his teenage years, he believed rock’n’roll was still popular among the club members as it was something fun that everyone could take part in.
"Rock’n’roll is rebellious, so you can do whatever you want on the dance floor as long as it’s got good timing — but it’s all the dress wear for the girls.
"They get thrown around.
"The most important thing is having fun — go out there and just swing around and enjoy the atmosphere."