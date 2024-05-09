Ambulance service filling gaps to help those in need

Pro Med team member Brian Green between the two ambulances in operation for the company in Invercargill. PHOTO: DAVE LOUDON

After starting out by covering events, the Pro Med ambulance service in Invercargill is expanding, its owner says.

Pro Med is based in Timaru and offers health and safety advice, emergency medical training and also offers an ambulance service.

Owner Don Gutsell said the service had been in Invercargill since 2015, attending events such as motor racing and motocross.

It was an evolving service and one which had staff in all parts of Invercargill.

Now it was branching out in Invercargill to offer a patient transfer service.

The service was just a trial at this stage and was about filling gaps when other ambulance providers could not guarantee service at all times, he said.

The service could be moving patients from hospital to their home or a rest-home, or taking them to another hospital, he said.

People were noticing the ambulance around town and wanted to know about the service, Mr Gutsell said.

It was a rigorous process to get accredited and medical specialists would be in the back of the ambulance with the driving crew separated in the front.

Southland Hospital general manager Simon Donlevy said the Pro Med Ambulance Service was used when St John was not available for patient transfers.

"Having another transfer option offers an alternative to help with patient movement between hospitals and patient flow within hospitals when St John is not available due to other commitments," Mr Donlevy said.