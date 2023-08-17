Anything made of wood welcome

Southland Woodworkers Guild member Bev Wilson with a carved tree house in 2021. PHOTO: Southland Express files

From toys to furniture to art pieces — as long as it is made of wood, all designs and aspirations are welcome. The Southland Woodworkers Guild will be promoting a have-a-go day this weekend for people across the region to learn more about the club.

Committee member Bev Wilson hoped the event would be an opportunity for the club to gather more members.

"It is also to let the younger people know what we actually do.

"We do lots of different things like wood carvings or they can make their own furniture or restore anything they want. It’s all about hobbies that they have that they can do and do it at the club."

She believed woodworking was a great hobby to have as it was fun and very useful.

"I’ve been in the club for about 18 years.

"I love doing wood carving, making something out of wood — that is my thing and I quite enjoy it."

Ms Wilson said there were about 55 members in the club and they gathered on the first Wednesday of every month.

Members could also use the workshop at Thompson Turnbull Park for their projects.

"We’ve got a lot of experience so whatever they want to make, we will have somebody to help them and tell what it’s made of — to guide them along.

There was equipment and tools for them to use, "but always with supervision as the safety aspect is the main thing for us".

People who attend the open day at the weekend would have the chance to have a hands-on experience, learning to use a latch and making items such as toys or spinning tops, she said.

"It will be things they can take home with them.

"The day is about try something new and have some fun."