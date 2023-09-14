Arts trail chance for connection

Arts Murihiku arts activator Sylvie Chasteau and arts liaison Emily Crooks are organising the events and artists which will take part of the Southland Arts Trail next month. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

Southlanders will soon have an opportunity to get "behind the scenes" of art studios across the region.

Arts Murihiku has been working at full steam to set up the second edition of The Southland Arts Trail which will run from October 6-23 in different parts of Southland.

Art activator Sylvie Chasteau said the event provided an opportunity for artists to open their studio doors to the public as well as showcase all kinds of performers — from stand-up comedians to musicians.

"The whole idea of the event is that it’s behind the scenes of our studios. So, artists are opening their studios and they’ll have works for sale.

"People will be able to go around and connect with the artists."

Art enthusiasts would be encouraged to grab a map, gather with their friends, and create their own route through the region.

"They could, for example, take a drive out to Northern Southland the first weekend and go around the studios there, then maybe the next weekend, they go to Te Anau and Fiordland and check out the galleries there.

"Whatever they wanted to do — it is about showcasing and celebrating the art community."

Chasteau said about 50 studios were already confirmed in the line-up with some of them hosting an artists’ collective with creatives from all levels — from emerging to established ones.

During those days there would also be events such as gigs, workshops and performances, she said.

"We’ll be sorting the map soon, but if anyone has any events that they’re doing in that timeframe — let us know because we can put that on the trail and advertise it as happening."

An important part of the event was also connecting the artists to buyers, she said.

Arts activator Lisa Benson agreed and encouraged all artists to get involved.

"Take this opportunity to share a deeper experience with your audiences and showcase the inside scoop of your creative process."

Arts Murihiku chairwoman Becs Amundsen said the event was an embodiment of the community’s artistic spirit.

"Beyond being a journey through studios and galleries, practice rooms and performances, it’s a bridge connecting artists and art enthusiasts.

"It showcases and celebrates the creativity that thrives within Murihiku Southland."

For more information and the line-up, go to the Arts Murihiku website.