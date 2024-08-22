Awards highlight creativity

Kaiwhakairo Steve Solomon won the ILT Supreme Award at the inaugural Southland Creative Arts Award. He is pictured with ILT president Paddy O’Brien. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Southland carver was acknowledged for his talent, work and special role celebrating Maori through arts.

Kaiwhakairo Steve Solomon won the ILT Supreme Award at the inaugural Southland Creative Arts Awards at Ascot Park Hotel in Invercargill on Saturday.

The night was designed as a celebration of the creative arts for the region.

Arts Murihiku chairwoman Becs Amundsen said it was clear from the overwhelming response to nominations the event was long overdue.

"This event has also been a wonderful way to bring together people from across the arts sector and highlights the important role the arts plays in our region and our communities.

"The arts are vital to the vibrancy of our communities and the wellbeing of our people."

Solomon was selected by judges Suzanne Prentice, Nick Tansley, Deborah Wai-Kapohe and Janet de Wagt to win one of the main categories of the night, the ILT Supreme Award, which aimed to acknowledge an individual or group who has pushed boundaries, inspired others, and made a lasting impression on the Murihiku artistic landscape.

The judges’ notes stated Solomon embodied the celebration of Te Ao Māori through his art, translating traditional narratives and values into contemporary forms — ensuring they resonate with modern audiences while retaining their essence.

"Steve Solomon’s creativity plays a critical role in preserving, revitalising and uplifting Mātauranga Māori.

"By sharing the stories of our tākiwa, and amplifying the voices of tangatawhenua throughout our region, Steve Solomon is educating the community one artwork at a time." Amundsen congratulated all of the finalists and thanked them for their tireless work.

She hoped they would able to make the awards a two-yearly event on the region’s calendar.

The 2024 Southland Creative Awards Winners:

Kennedy School of Music (The Little Green Fairy Patronage), Jim & Marcella Geddes (The Hits Production Excellence), Sally Bodkin-Allen and April Fisher (Good Tech Team Leadership in the Arts), Linda McGregor (Southland Art Society Leadership in Arts Education), Oshadha Perera (Southern Outlook Emerging Talent), Malcolm McDonald (ELM Marketing Creative Excellence), Mīharo Murihiku Trust (Community Trust South Community Catalyst Organisation), Lesley du Mez (Ascot Park Hotel Community Catalyst Individual), Te Anau Waitangi Charitable Trust (He tohu kia mau ki nga taonga tuku iho), Trevor Daley, Riversdale Arts Incorporated, Jonathan Tucker, Invercargill Musical Theatre and Helen Nicoll (Sono Sound Systems Lifetime Achievement) and Steve Solomon (ILT Supreme Award).