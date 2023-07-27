Blend of talent on display

Artists Lynn Brocherie Millar and Melanie McKenzie are hosting their first joint exhibition "B" at the Art Attic Gallery, which opens in Invercargill tomorrow. PHOTO: BEN TOMSETT

The Art Attic’s latest exhibition promises a different perspective of some of Southland’s most iconic locations through magical blurred lights and intricate sepia-toned pieces.

"B" is a joint exhibition blending the works of local artists Lynn Brocherie Millar and Melanie McKenzie.

Though the pair have never hosted an exhibition together, they know each other well through the city’s art circles and said their styles coincidentally meshed well.

McKenzie is an oil painter, who has a series of "hyper-local" works that reference Invercargill’s landmarks and places that people would know — "maybe not at first glance", she said.

She began her artistic journey as a photographer, but had moved into painting in recent years.

"There’s just no end to the possibilities that you can do with it."

Brocherie Millar’s style reflects her environmental and sustainability ethos through using reclaimed teabags to depict natural images.

Much like McKenzie’s work, Brocherie Millar has drawn inspiration from the surrounding area, creating works based on trips to Stewart Island and other local environs like Thompson’s Bush.

McKenzie said she hoped people would discover a new way of seeing things by visiting the exhibition.

"They’ll see the opportunity in the materials that we’ve used, but also in the subject matter."

"B" opens at the Art Attic Gallery, 43 Tay St, Invercargill, 5.30pm tomorrow with mulled wine and nibbles provided.

The exhibition will run until August 26 .