Boys from the capital take control

Another topsy turvy round of provincial rugby with the only consistency we can rely on is that Wellington always win.

Southland are firmly anchored to the bottom of the table and are 9 points adrift of Manawatu in second last with four games remaining.

The Southland tipsters had a horror round and have let the enemy Otago draw level with them with only the Canterbury v Counties result tonight to come. It is a moot point though as all 16 tipsters predictably have picked the Red & Blacks. Reece Rogers, from RDR builders, has stormed to the lead over Dan Fisher, from Deep South Glass.

Wellington showed their class in comfortably despatching Waikato away to maintain a 5-point lead on the ladder. BOP drew level with the Bay after defeating them in Napier when they edged them by three.

Southland put on an improved show but still no chocolates as they went down by 10 to Counties.

The battle of the heavyweights was a titanic struggle with Auckland and Canterbury locked at 29-all with the clock counting down. Then I had to board a plane and apparently the "Jafas" clinched it with a late try.

Tasman, after farewelling their favourite son Ethan Blackadder to the ABs (and we all knew that was coming), were too strong for Taranaki in New Plymouth to stay in as serious contenders. Harbour continued their good form of late with a solid win over Manawatu. Finally Otago showed some composure on the ball and scored a good win over Northland to get into a 3-way tie for second last with an outside chance of making the mythical eight.

So what happens in Round 7? The Bay should bounce back against neighbours Manawatu and bag the win tomorrow night. Rivals Auckland and Waikato go to it on Saturday but big brother on current form should be too strong for the "Mooloo".

Harbour, on the back of some impressive form of late, may hold too many guns for neighbours Northland. Otago are hosting Taranaki at the Greenhouse but I have a sneaking suspicion the visitors will be too organised across the park and extinguish the home team’s chances – but it will be close.

BOP host Wellington but it’s one-way traffic as the boys from capital keep winning. Canterbury are at home to the Stags and I’m afraid there is only one outcome — the Red & Blacks.

There is no midweek game next week so the last game of the round should see a result for Tasman over Counties. But remember the adage "there is always an upset"!

- By Paul Dwyer