Duffy on a roll with wicket-taking record

Jacob Duffy in action for the Black Caps. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Plenty of good things come out of Lumsden.

Former deputy prime minister and finance minister Bill English was born there, as were national representative rugby players Daryl Gibson and Amy Rule.

But its most famous son may well be Otago Volts pace bowler and former Black Cap Jacob Duffy.

The 29-year-old has just become the leading wicket taker for Otago sides across all forms of cricket.

He brought up the mark with a six-wicket bag in the side’s narrow loss to Northern Districts in Dunedin last week and now has 465 wickets for Otago.

He passed the mark set by former Otago and New Zealand left-arm spinner Stephen Boock.

Boock undoubtedly played less cricket as there was not much of that hit and giggle stuff back then but it is a tribute to his loyalty and desire that Duffy has reached the mark.

He first played for Otago when just finishing school at Southland Boys’ High School and took three wickets in the match, dismissing Kane Williamson and Tim Southee.

From there his career has had its ups and downs — in 2016/17 he spend a large bulk of the season remodelling his action as an attempt to get quicker went astray.

But on the upside he made a dream Twenty20 debut for New Zealand at Eden Park in December 2020, picking up four wickets in the twenty20 international and winning man of the match honours.

The Black Caps itch is still there and as the older brigade moves on in the national side the door may open.

Duffy will be more than willing to come barging through.