Endurance Series tickets on sale

Tickets for Round 2 of the spectacular Carter’s Tyre Service South Island Endurance Series to be held at Teretonga Park, Invercargill, on September 23, are on sale.

The tickets which cost just $20 each — plus booking charges — are available from Auto Centre, Tweed St, Invercargill, and E Hayes & Sons, Dee St, Invercargill.

Children 14 & under accompanied by a paying adult on the day are free.

The series features some of New Zealand’s most exciting cars with marques such as Brabham, Porsche, McLaren, Audi and Lotus among the entries for two 1 Hour and one 3 Hour races.

Action on the day starts at 9am with three 15-minute qualifying sessions, one each for the two 1 Hour races and one for the 3 Hour race competitors.

The Class 4&5 1 Hour race follows at 10.20am with the Class 1&2 1 Hour race next at 11.40am. The three Hour Race starts at 1.30pm.

- By Lindsay Beer