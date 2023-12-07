Entertainment galore at Invercargill Cup Day

Krug, the winner of Southland’s first ever Group 1 race at the 2022 Ascot Park Hotel Invercargill Cup at Ascot Park Raceway, Invercargill. PHOTO: MONICA TORETTO

A quality evening is planned when the Invercargill Harness Racing Club holds its festive meet — Invercargill Cup Day.

The Ascot Park Hotel Invercargill Cup Day will be at Ascot Park Raceway in Invercargill from 4pm on Friday, December 22.

Top-class racing, the opportunity to win $1000 to spend on the cup and Ladies Fashion in the Field will all be part of a quality evening while the opportunity to host staff, family and friends on course for end-of-year functions is a huge bonus.

The Ascot Park Hotel Invercargill Cup, a Group 1 race, is the feature event on the track with a stake of $110,000.

On-course patrons can win the opportunity to place a bet of up to $1000 on the cup by taking part in a competition that proved popular last year.

Patrons can drop their losing tote tickets or a coupon from the race book, with their name and phone number on the back, in one of the buckets around the course for a special draw.

The draw will be made before race 5 where each ticket or coupon drawn will receive a runner in that race. The person whose runner finishes first in race 5 will receive $1000 to bet on the Ascot Park Hotel Invercargill Cup. Second in the race 5 competition gets $300 to spend on the Cup and third $200.

Full details will be in the race book on race day. Entrants must be 18 years of age or older.

Ladies Fashion in the Field, supported by Craig Heyrick of Harcourts Real Estate Invercargill, is back with entries open on course until race 3 on the day with some great prizes on offer. Details will be in the race book on the day.

Six contestants will be found for the final which will take place in the birdcage later in the day.

On track there will be plenty more quality races with the Group 3, Brendan Franks Farrier David Moss Stakes Trot with a stake of $30,000 and the recently announced Canada Stakes for a purse of $25,000.

It is expected be a massive day of quality racing and quality entertainment.

- By Lindsay Beer