Experience, leadership, consistency

PHOTOS: DAVE LOUDON

The Bluff Rugby Club is competing in the Senior B competition with the five premier development teams this season.

Last year Bluff won the Division Two C.J. Soper Cup final 32-21 over Riverton.

The senior team opted for less travelling this season and are placed on the top of the points table with four round robin games left to play. Bluff has their farthest away game of the season this Saturday against Woodlands B at 1.15pm.

Javaan Fa’amoe-Ioane is coaching the big squad of players this year with utility forward Junior Toparea the team captain. Experienced playmakers Sonny Rangitoheriri and Tane Puki provide further leadership in the backline.

The Bluff Juniors formed a guard of honour for Shay Te Awhe to run out on to the field to play his 300th game in their season opener against Marist B.

Bluff won the match 52-24 with fullback Houston Te Tai earning man of the match after scoring two of his team’s eight tries and converting six. Left wing Patuariki Marsden also impressed and scored a double, while prop Tuki Hiko started his season strongly.

Bluff drew their next match 24-all at Pirates Old Boys. Debutant Rapana Jackson laced up alongside his brother Darryn, while Tahna Ryan also debuted in red and white with his brothers Jordaine and Shay Wixon.

Bluff had a win against Blues B 37-21 in round three, followed by a 29-7 win at home against Woodlands B. Marc Nanai returned to the forward pack against Woodlands for his first game since 2020.

Lock Tamati Taylor-Taia played his 50th game for Bluff when they lost their next game 29-19 against Pirates Old Boys B at Les George Oval on the Friday night before duck-shooting.

The Bluff boys have found some consistency in their last three games, winning 34-14 against Star B, 44-7 over Marist B and 15-nil over Blues B.

Bluff’s veterans’ team is combined with Marist again this year (Muff). Muff has won all five of their games in the Presidents' Grade. Muff will be playing at Waikiwi at 1.15pm this Saturday.

Bluff has four junior teams in 2024; a year 7&8 team, a year 4 team and two Rippa teams.

Bluff has good community backing again this year from sponsors and supporters, committee members and all the volunteers in the kitchen and bar.

- By John Langford

Bluff Seniors 2024:

Darryn Jackson, M Nanai, Josh Reedy, Shay Wixon, Tuki Hiko, Tamati Taylor Taia, T Ryan, Junior Toparea, Cornelius Cuthers, Jordain Wixon,Sonny Rangitoheriri, Zaul-Jaay Pirangi, Pua Kuresa, Tane Puki, Kyah Faamoe-Ioane, Patuariki Marsden, M Reti, Shay Te Awhe, Hunter Te Awhe, Mikaire Peina Edwards, Mana Puki, Jake Allen, Corbyn Williamson, Sheldon Ryan-Thoms, Dylan Johnson, Vesi Pasolo, Jayleel Faamoe-Ioane, Rapana Jackson, Jack Laban, Kaiya Hanley, Houston Te Tai, Reuben Lay. Coaches: Javaan Fa’amoe-Ioane. Manager: Fipe Fa’amoe-Ioane, Physio; Grayson Rooney and John Young