Fire crew set for take-off

Invercargill firefighter Sarah King, based at Invercargill Airport, has her entry ready to take off for the Run the Runway event on Sunday afternoon. The airport-based team has several entries ready to go for the friendly competition that is raising funds for Ronald McDonald House. PICTURE: TONI MCDONALD

Prepare yourself for takeoff — please make sure your tray tables are folded away and your shoelaces are fastened.

Two kilometres might feel like a long way to the firefighters walking the length of the Invercargill Airport runway with a home-made plane on Sunday.

The airport crew decided to get behind a House to House Ronald McDonald House fundraiser.

Firefighter Sarah King said the team had been studiously building their cardboard flying machines — two planes, one jet and a three-man helicopter — which will lead the charge down the runway ahead of "the Panther", the Rescue 3 fire truck.

More than 1800 participants had signed up for the Ronald McDonald Step it Up House to House March challenge where participants nominated their running or walking distance.

"The team at the airport are putting a different spin on that because I thought it would be quite neat and get the publicity.

"We are all going to make duffers out of ourselves, but it’s a worthy cause."

The firefighters were inspired to contribute after witnessing the medical planes come and go transporting sick children and their families.

Firefighters will walk the length of the Invercargill airport runway with home-built planes on Sunday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"We are all just a bit passionate about that because a lot of us are parents and we know what it’s like when our children are sick.

"We think of these parents who need to travel and are worried about money."

Parents could have peace of mind knowing everything had been paid for — especially when times were tough, she said.

"So it’s just a relief for them not having to worry about much apart from looking after their wee one."

The Invercargill team had raised $480 by Wednesday morning.

Special permission was needed to hold the event inside the airport security cordon and on the runway, which Ms King expected should take about 30 minutes to complete.

To make a donation and support the team, go to: housetohouse.org.nz/t/invercargill-airport-fire

- By Toni McDonald