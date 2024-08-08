Foundation gives young players a shot

Showing off their new sports balls are Fernworth Primary School pupils (from left) Briah-Rose Carnie, 10, Zarea Scully, 11, and Arlie Haitana, 10, with Southern Steel netball player Ivari Christie. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Fernworth Primary School was one of 50 Southland schools to be given sports balls as part of the Tania Dalton Foundation’s youth initiative.

Last Wednesday, the Invercargill school received 100 balls to cover a range of sports as part of the foundation’s Pass It Forward campaign.

The foundation believes every New Zealand child deserves the chance to play sport, but one in eight feel excluded from taking part in sport because they do not have the equipment.

The campaign aims to remove one of the barriers to taking part by providing a ball to those in need.

For every ball produced by Silver Fern and sold through Rebel Sport, an identical ball will be donated to a deserving club or school.

Helping out with the ball distribution on the day was Southern Steel player Ivari Christie.

"Doing the ball-drop and hearing from girls who say they will now go and give sports a go ... means the ‘pass it forward’ movement is working."

Following the death of former Silver Fern and Southern Sting player Tania Dalton, the foundation was established by her husband Duane.

"Tania, an adopted daughter of Southland, is fondly remembered by netball fans," foundation general manager Jeanette Paine said.

"We want people to know that we value this connection so we are paying it forward through the donation of sports equipment to local schools, as well as highlighting the opportunities for young sportswomen provided by the foundation."