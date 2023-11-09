Great South recognised for regional plan

Accepting the award for best practice for integrated strategy are (from left) Great South project lead Bobbi Brown, chief executive Chami Abeysinghe and general manager Strategic Projects Stephen Canny.

Great South was awarded best practice for integrated strategy for its Beyond 2025 Southland Plan at the 2023 Economic Development New Zealand Best Practice Award in Hamilton this week.

The regional long-term plan for Murihiku Southland, facilitated by Great South, was recognised by economic development leaders as demonstrating long-term benefits, an innovative and robust approach, and providing inspiration for other regions across New Zealand.

Beyond 2025 Southland project lead Bobbi Brown said that while she was delighted to accept the award on behalf of the project team, the real honour was planning for the region’s future.

"To me, when it comes to long-term planning, there isn’t a greater honour than being able to plan for and support the future of the place you proudly call home. This award is testament to the commitment, hard mahi, expertise, and passion of the project team, and to the support and enthusiasm received from the Murihiku Southland community, mana whenua, local councils, and government agencies,"

The Beyond 2025 Southland Plan was evidence-based and built around clear aspirations for Murihiku Southland’s people, environment and economy.

Great South, as the regional development agency for Murihiku Southland, and with its focus on economic diversification, was contracted by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to lead the long-term planning work for the region as part of Southland’s Just Transition.

Great South chief executive Chami Abeysinghe, who was also there to accept the award at the gala dinner, said it was wonderful to see the Beyond 2025 strategy recognised at a national level.

It was the culmination of an 18-month process and a lot of hard work.

"This plan provides a foundation from which we can embrace opportunities and ensure the most appropriate use of resources to look after our people and place. I am delighted that this work facilitated by Great South has been highlighted and for the inspiration it may provide to other regions in their approach to planning for the future," she said.