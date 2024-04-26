Mamma Mia set to return

Southland performer Michelle Lange will be back for the Invercargill Musical Theatre’s 2024 major production, MAMMA MIA!

Here we go again — MAMMA MIA! is back in Invercargill in July.

Invercargill Musical Theatre (IMT) president Bernadette Gourley said they were absolutely thrilled to bring the SBS Bank season of MAMMA MIA! to the Civic Theatre once again.

"MAMMA MIA! has been seen by over 65 million people world-wide. It’s the ultimate feel-good show jam-packed with ABBA’s best known hits."

IMT last produced MAMMA MIA! in 2014 and it stands as one of their most successful productions in recent decades.

"We are both proud and excited to have an all-local cast, including some of the 2014 cast reprising their roles which they cannot wait to perform once again," Ms Gourley said.

"MAMMA MIA! will employ all the high production values, talent, energy and amazing performances which Southlanders have come to expect of IMT shows."

MAMMA MIA! is set to wow audiences from July 12-27. As a special deal, all tickets to the July 16 performance are $40.

ABBA fans who love to dress up will be encouraged to attend the performance on Thursday, July 18.

The best-dressed prize will include an exclusive post-show backstage tour and photo opportunity with the MAMMA MIA! cast.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketek.