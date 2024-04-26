Koha Cafe way to connect

Jeffrey Chiu and Craig Waddell.

During school holiday breaks, a little south Invercargill gem quietly pops up in Wellington St — a cafe operated by donations.

Koha Cafe’s founder Michael Broad said the cafe had been running during school holidays for the past year.

Food and coffee was not being sold in the traditional manner; instead, koha were welcomed, which raised enough funds to cover the cost of the food.

"We were looking at ways to connect with our community.

"This was a way we could bless our community," Mr Broad said.

The rooms at the back of Knox Church were an ideal location to host the cafe, especially for the people who were walking to the Centre St shops, he said.

Word of mouth and social media posts had boosted interest in the enterprise.

Saturdays were traditionally its busiest day,

Mr Broad believed the cafe’s volunteers made it work as well as it did.

Cafe hours were limited from morning tea time until 1pm and restricted to three days a week during the school holiday breaks.

Chief cheese roll-maker Craig Waddell’s contribution were a popular item, as was Dianne Spiers’ hot, home-made vege soup.

By Toni McDonald