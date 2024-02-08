The ins and outs of pathways

A path is under construction at the Dunedin Botanic Garden. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Anyone who has helped construct one will know that building permanent garden paths and driveways is a hard-labour DIY project — or expensive when labour is hired.

They can also be difficult to alter once established.

Pathways with pleasing lines and graceful curves are a work of art, leading us on to find out what lies around the bend or beyond a hedge or trellis.

Every path must lead somewhere to have a purpose. It may just lead to a shed or garage, but there is also the possibility that it is enticing you to some beautiful destination.

Pathway proportions should be carefully gauged in relation to settings. A wide path in a small section shrinks the surroundings, ruining the effect. Whereby stepping stones may suffice. Wide solidly constructed paths in expansive gardens look elegant and allow for arches and pergolas.

Generally, 1m is the minimum width and a path for two people needs to be at least 1.2m. Remember, if plants are to be grown over to soften the edges, the width is reduced.

Materials used for the construction of a path should complement the general landscaping and the structure of the home. The surface must be nonslip, quick drying, smooth to walk on and easy to maintain.

There are a wide range of materials that can be used, e.g. textured concrete pavers, bricks, wood, bark or gravel. Explore Dunedin Botanic Garden and look at different options used for different effects.

Garden life is produced by Dunedin Botanic Garden. For further information contact David Askin.