Mayoral view: Celebrating our community stars

Rob Scott

One of the things I really enjoy about my role as a mayor is being able to get away from the desk and out among our awesome communities.

Last week’s excursion to Winton was no exception as I got to share a very small part of the incredible journey Winton volunteer firefighters Guy Johnstone and Steve Turton had embarked on.

Their mammoth mission to raise money for Gumboot Friday involved walking from Bluff to Queenstown in full level 2 firefighting kit. Joining them as they covered the length of Winton was so inspiring! The Winton community came out in full force, providing a guard of honour for the two legends as they made their way through the town.

These guys are real role models – down-to-earth Southlanders right to the core. I could see all the kids looking up to them with the "I wanna be like them when I’m older" look in their eyes. I found myself standing back and reflecting on the significance of these awesome people in each of our communities, and the importance of our younger generations following in their footsteps. These people are the glue that bind our communities together and without them we would be lost.

I also had the privilege of cutting the ribbon at the Takitimu Pool in Ohai on Sunday. I got there a tad early and was able to witness the passion and determination of a small group of volunteers with the drive to ensure their community was able to have a fantastic pool.

Assets like these in bigger cities have fulltime paid staff to operate them, which is certainly not the case across all of our pools in Southland.

Not all heroes wear capes, and Southland is full of local heroes who give up their time to make the world a better place for others. I would just like to say a huge thank you to everyone who selflessly gives up their time for the betterment of our Southland.— Rob Scott, Southland District Mayor