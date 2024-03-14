Mayoral view: Sister city agreements in spotlight

Invercargill Deputy Mayor Tom Campbell

I have mixed feelings about sister city agreements — not because I don’t think they are worthy, but because council just seems to make a rod for its own back.

The motivation of our counterparts is mainly altruistic. The aim is to build relationships and long-term ties between countries which haven’t always been friends historically. We may begin with the same lofty motive — but somehow it degenerates into a financial equation. How many extra tourists, how much new investment, how many new jobs?

We soon start to nickel and dime the relationship. The recent controversy created by the purchase of one suitcase surely hit a new low.

Invercargill has two sister cities: Kumagaya in Japan and Suqian in China. Both are cities in countries which are Southland’s major trading partners, and which have long-term strategic significance to our city. To me that is reason enough to have sister city agreements.

In the case of Kumagaya, the relationship has brought tangible benefits in the form of sporting ties and school exchanges. While it is impossible to know how many extra tourists, or how much extra trade it has created, I’d argue that developing friendships and close ties has the greater value in the long run.

The Suqian relationship is newer and was interrupted by Covid. But the potential benefit of a closer relationship with Southland’s largest trading partner is surely obvious. To those who argue that relationship hasn’t developed much (due to Covid) I’d ask whether your sister is any less your sister because you haven’t seen her for a few years.

Overall, both sister city relationships are very valuable — even if that value will never be fully accounted.

This week we welcomed back Mayor Clark following his recuperation after heart surgery. Deputising for him since December has been a privilege and I have gained a new appreciation of the extraordinary amount of work he does. Few people know Nobby is one of only a handful of New Zealand mayors who insist on taking all calls and emails from the public personally without those going through the filter of a mayoral office. He follows up on them all too.

Now he is back in the hot seat and I want to thank everyone who provided me with tremendous support while I was acting mayor. I enjoyed it ... .and hope I passed the audition.

- By Tom Campbell