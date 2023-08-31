Old Boys lift trophy after decisive victory

Old Boys beat Queens Park earlier in the season. PHOTO: FILE

Old Boys won theDonald Gray league trophy on Saturday, four years after they last lifted the cup.

Going into the final game, it was all in Old Boys’ hands with only Winton standing in their way and the Waverley Park side took no prisoners as they dispatched the Central Southland men 8-1 to comfortably take out the game and with it, the Larry O’Rorke trophy, the league title and Donald Gray Cup.

The writing was on the wall 4 minutes in when Old Boys took the lead through Luca Hook and followed it up 5 minutes later through a penalty that was dutifully dispatched by Ben Clixby.

From that point it was already game over, but Old Boys didn’t let up. Nikolai Moljin continued his impressive season, grabbing his first of two on the 14-minute mark, then Hook popped up again 3 minutes later to grab his second and Clixby, not to be outdone, added his second 2 minutes after that to rattle Winton and extend Old Boys dominance, but Clixby wasn’t finished.

He popped up again on the 24-minute mark to add to Winton’s misery and AJ Wilson also got in on the act on the 42nd minute mark to cap off an impressive first half and pretty much wrap up the trophy with a 7-0 scoreline with 45 minutes still to play.

It was a subdued second half by comparison, but Winton managed to claw back nothing more than a consolation effort through arguably its player of the season, Miguel Ortiz, on the 68-minute mark.

However, that was pretty much cancelled out immediately when Molijn grabbed his second goal on the 73rd minute mark sealing an impressive 8-1 win for Old Boys and securing their first title in four years.

- By Chris Montgomery