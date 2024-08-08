Old foes to meet in South schools semi

Southland Boys no 9 Noah Sutton against John McGlashan College in Dunedin. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The top four is set in the Southern Schools Rugby Championship.

So are the second four, the third four and the bottom four, actually.

Defending champions Southland Boys’ High School will host great rival Otago Boys’ in a division one semifinal in Invercargill this Saturday.

In Dunedin, John McGlashan will host King’s in the other division one semifinal.

Good luck tipping the results of both those games, though Southland Boys’ will certainly start as favourites with both home advantage and a perfect five-from-five record in the second round of the regular season.

Southland Boys’ warmed up for the semifinals with a 31-20 win over McGlashan in Dunedin on Saturday.

Liam Barron kicked a couple of early penalties for McGlashan but Southland Boys’ completely dominated the middle stages of the game with five unanswered tries.

Jonty Riley and Alex Piebenga scored a couple of consolation tries for the home side.

Otago Boys’ have not had the best second round but they did beat Southland Boys’ earlier this season and closed out the regular season with a 27-6 win over South Otago.

The Balclutha lads led 6-5 at halftime before Otago Boys’, led by two-try winger Manaia Lesa, powered to the finish.

South Otago will host Dunstan in a division two semifinal, and the other will be between the Southland Boys’ 2nds and Wakatipu.

Dunstan beat Waitaki 33-22, the Southland Boys’ 2nds had an 11-11 draw with the Otago Boys’ 2nds, and Wakatipu sustained a 44-18 loss to King’s.

Waitaki will play St Kevin’s in a blood match encore in a division three semifinal, and the other will be between Otago Boys’ 2nds and King’s 2nds.

St Kevin’s beat King’s 2nds 20-6 last Saturday.

Division four semifinals are Central Southland v Mount Aspiring and Maruawai/Menzies v Cromwell, while McGlashan 2nds and Taieri will clash in the 17th-18th playoff.

In other games last weekend, Maruawai/Menzies beat Mount Aspiring 22-8, Central Southland beat Taieri 45-30, and Cromwell beat McGlashan 2nds 38-14.