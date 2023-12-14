Park changes subject of ICC hearing

The duck pond at Queen's Park in Invercargill. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Queens Park tennis courts and the pavilion will need to go before work on Invercargill’s proposed $39.4 million new museum can start.

But the tennis court’s recreational reserve classification needs to be legally changed to a local purpose reserve before any construction can be started.

The change was the subject of an Invercargill City Council hearing on Tuesday.

Project 1225, which is the name given to the new museum development, requires an additional 2324sq m west of the existing museum boundary for its new building.

It was hoped a new museum in the city’s landmark park would open in late 2026.

The council fielded submissions from community groups and members of the public on Tuesday, both supporting and opposing the reclassification.

The Queens Park tennis club has been leased by Pacific Island community group Kalapu Maile Ua Southland for the past two years.

The lease expired on November 30.

Group president Vaisiliva Kaufononga said the group was supportive of a new museum being established and would be happy to be relocated.

But group members appealed to the council for time to find a new location.

Southland Heritage Roses spokeswoman Patricia Dennis said her organisation was supportive of the redevelopment and suggested the changes would be an opportune time to install some much-needed irrigation for the neighbouring Jessie Calder rose garden.

Chris Henderson and Bob Simpson were two submitters who opposed the reclassification.

Both Ms Henderson and Mr Simpson believed the tennis courts were a good community facility that should be retained.

They proposed it would be a cheaper option to retrofit and earthquake strengthen the current building, which included a redesign that had a northern outlook on to the gardens.

Mr Simpson proposed developing a community hub in a refurbished version of the pyramid.

"We need more community spaces in my view."

The draft design for the new building was flawed because it excluded staff entries, offices, staff rooms or toilets, he said.

Any new building design should have staged expansion capabilities.

The closure of H&J Smith presented an "amazing opportunity" for the council to establish an inner city art facility.

He believed any earthquake-prone part of the H&J Smith building could be demolished to make way for safe redevelopment.

Several trees have been removed as part of the park’s site preparation.

Demolition of the existing museum is expected to begin in April after its collection has been moved to the new Tisbury storage facility commissioned this month.

- By Toni McDonald