Pirates-Old Boys dominate, into final

Pirates-Old Boys and Woodlands will face off for the Galbraith Shield this Saturday. PHOTO: APL FILES

Pirates-Old Boys and Woodlands will contest the 2025 Galbraith Shield final on Saturday after winning their Southland premier club rugby semifinals.

Pirates-Old Boys beat Marist 56-26 last weekend on centrestage at Rugby Park.

POB were the minor premiership winners, and started warm favourites after comfortably beating Marist the previous weekend in the last round-robin match.

POB scored the first converted try to right wing Sam McLachlan before Marist drew level after 10 minutes.

They scored the next two tries when second five-eighth Napo Seru charged the ball up from 10 metres out from the line and create the line break and momentum for flanker Kosei Miki to "pick and go" over the line. A few minutes later POB spread the ball wide to left wing Sam Wheely to score in the corner.

Marist did well to score the next two tries to close the gap to 21-19, but five minutes before halftime, the competition’s best centre Jaye Thompson broke the line and committed the cover defenders before off-loading to wing Isaac Rounds to put POB ahead 28-19.

Six minutes into the second half, POB made a break down the terrace side and Thompson followed up the inside to score under the posts.

Fullback Kaea Nikora finished off what was an excellent POB team build-up that included bursts from most of their key ball-runners. Sixteen minutes into the second half POB pushed Marist off their own scrum-feed and moved the ball quickly to Thompson on the left edge to coast to the line for his second try.

Things were looking dire at this stage for Marist but they did manage to score a try under the posts to make it 49-26 with 20 minutes remaining.

Replacement outside back Nick Munro scored in the corner with his first touch of the ball to round out the point scoring for the victors.

Woodlands beat the Eastern Northern Barbarians 15-5 in the semifinal at Oreti Park.

Woodlands finished the round-robin in second position and had earned home ground advantage but took the match out to the firmer sand-based surface at Oreti Park.

The Barbarians showed plenty of determination and passion as they have done all season, but losing openside flanker Leroy Ferguson to injury after 15 minutes and fullback Taylor Peterson just after halftime were a couple setbacks to their cause.

Barbarians coach AJ Aitken said the game was a real battle of attrition.

"We felt in control for most of the first half but when Woodlands got their opportunities they just pushed us so far back into our own territory that it was too hard to get out of."

Aitken said the Woodlands game-drivers were clinical in the second half.

"Liam Howley come on and together with Marty McKenzie and Fletcher Morgan they just ran a masterclass."

Aitken was pretty happy with the season’s efforts.

"This was the first year with our new set up and I’m proud of the group. After we lost a few games on the trot, there were a lot of people who didn’t think we would make it to the semifinals. We’ll have a few beers today (Sunday) and after a few weeks off we’ll start thinking about next season."

In division one action last Saturday, Pioneer beat the Riversdale Waikaka Vikings 28-25 in front of big crowd on sponsors day at Newman Park.

The Vikings looked good with the ball in-hand and outscored Pioneer three tries to two, but poor discipline let the Vikings down. Pioneer kicked their penalty goals to take the win and the Dwyer Cup after leading 16-15 at halftime.

Highlanders loose forward Hayden Michaels donned the Pioneer jersey for the first time in five years. He only managed seven minutes on the park before Ryan Davers came on as his replacement and delivered an outstanding performance — winning several crucial turnovers that swung momentum in Pioneer’s favour.

Riley Smith slotted into the fullback role seamlessly and kicked well under pressure to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Pioneer’s hooker Kerry Power was man of the match, while blindside Sam Calder also stood out. Pioneer had three sets of brothers on the field; Eugene and Joe Gillies, Jordy and Riley Smith Josh and Ryan Davers.

Gavin Hickey, playing for the president’s grade team in the curtain raiser match made his 100th appearance in Pioneer colours. The milestone was made more memorable for Hickey as he was sharing the field with his three sons.

Second five-eighth Flynn Reed was best of the Vikings with try scoring wing Jacob French and centre Hayden Stephen also impressing on the day.

Edendale beat Albion 50-14 at the Showgrounds. Albion got out to a 14-point lead before the experienced heads of halfback Jahvis Wallace and Jeremy McLeod sparked Edendale into action and the visitors went into halftime leading 21-14.

Edendale scored some great tries in the second half, including two tries to man of the match Jahvis Wallace. Midfielder Jeremy McLeod is peaking at the right end of the season, while Logan van der Straaten had a solid game at centre while creating scoring opportunities for the backline. Adam Muir got through a mountain of work in the tight exchanges and lock George Muschamp was again at his best.

Wyndham beat Bluff 26-15 after leading 17-10 at halftime. Blindside flanker Jaden Walsh was the top performer on the day for the locals, with prop Oliver Woodrow and halfback Noah Sutton also playing high-quality games.

On an all-too-rare occasion, Wyndham and Bluff presidents’ grade teams also played each other in the curtainraiser match, lifting the supporter numbers for both clubs on the day.

Tokanui had the weekend off and will head to Riversdale this Saturday to play the Vikings. Edendale hold second spot on the competition ladder and host a Pioneer team that has also secured a semifinal spot for the following week.

Albion will head down to Bluff for their last game of the year, while the minor premiership winners Wyndham will travel to Te Anau.

By John Langford